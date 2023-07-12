Kankakee County housing shortage (copy)

A new home is partially constructed on Greenbriar Drive in Bradley earlier this year. The Kankakee County Board approved a resolution that will hopefully lead for more construction in areas of Manteno, Momence, Grant Park, parts of Kankakee County and Hopkins Park.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County Board approved a resolution amending the ordinance that established the county’s enterprise zone at its meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution authorizes the amended intergovernmental agreement to add new territory, delete territory and amend benefits to the Kankakee County Enterprise Zone. The Board unanimously approved the resolution.

It’s hopeful expanding the enterprise zone in areas of Manteno, Momence, Grant Park, parts of Kankakee County and Hopkins Park will jumpstart construction on new homes. Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the mayor of Manteno, said when the enterprise zones were introduced back in the 1980s, it spurred commercial development.

Recommended for you