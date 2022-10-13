There are six Kankakee County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 election. In District 27, Republican incumbent Kenneth Smith faces a challenge from Democrat Dondi Maricle, the party’s county chairwoman.

District 27 is in the central and north portions of the village of Bourbonnais.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

