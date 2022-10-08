awheeler

Of the six County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 general election, the one that could have the biggest effect is District 26.

Republican incumbent Andrew Wheeler, the board chairman, faces a challenge from independent newcomer William “Woody” Umphrey. The district encompasses parts of northern Bourbonnais, including some rural areas.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section.

