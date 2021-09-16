Approved projects

• Bourbonnais Township Park District: $9,853 to replenish lost revenue.

• Taylor Publications in Kankakee: $10,000 for a targeted vaccination advertising program.

• Lax Mortuary in Kankakee: $7,350 for economic assistance.

• Kankakee County Coroner's Office: Not to exceed $30,000 to purchase a morgue freezer.; and not to exceed $12,500 for mortuary racks; $6,661 for purchase of autopsy cart; $5,839 for storage tables; $4,281 for negative pressure device; $3,066 for steam sterilizer autoclave; $5,871 for payroll costs.

• Kankakee County Courts: Not to exceed $350,000 for basement remodeling space; $62,500 for architectural and engineering services to mitigate response to the pandemic; bid process for additional space in circuit clerk office.

• Limestone Fire Protection District: $3,915 to replenish lost revenue.

• Manteno Community Fire Protection District: $20,000 to replenish lost revenue.

• Bourbonnais Fire Protection District: $8,253 for purchase of Stryker Lucas Device.

• Kankakee County Probation: $300 for webcams, $500 for monitor, and $3,490 for on-site juvenile drug and alcohol program.