The Kankakee County Board approved intergovernmental agreements among Kankakee County, the Village of Manteno and the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency to conduct electronics recycling operations.
The County Board approved the agreements on Tuesday at its commissioners meeting. The agreement is specified under the Consumer Recycling Act.
“It’s a culmination of about a year and half’s worth of work,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.
As part of the agreement, KRMA will pay the county $75,000 annually to collect the e-waste with Belson Steel Center Scrap Inc. in Bourbonnais handling the processing of the recycling materials.
“This is all about a single location that’s convenient for our residents, that’s safe for everybody and it’s making sure the electronics are securely maintained,” said Ben Wilson of the county planning department. “They’re not just being dumped. It’s being monitored.”
Currently, e-waste is collected by KRMA with drop-off sites in Kankakee and Bradley.
There are separate agreements between KRMA and Kankakee County and between KRMA and the Village of Manteno. The agreements begin Jan. 15 and are two-year agreements. KRMA represents residents in Aroma Park, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee.
After two years, the fee will go to $1 per resident per the latest census in the communities.
“We tried to make it as simple as possible,” Wheeler said. “... The goal is to reduce the cost for the residents and to make it countywide and to reduce the overall per-capita costs.”
The e-waste that can be recycled are computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital audio devices — anything that are not appliances that wouldn’t be typically collected.
“You show up to Belson’s, you show them your ID and you drop the stuff off and you go on your way,” Wilson said. “This allows it to be a really streamlined system.”
The county is hopeful other communities in the county will come on board with the recycling program. Those are Bonfield, Buckingham, Cabary, Chebanse, Essex, Grant Park, Herscher, Hopkins Park, Irwin, Limestone, Momence, Reddick, Sammons Point, St. Anne, Sun River Terrace and Union Hill. The communities can join the program at $1 per resident for each year.
“We know that TVs and these other things are ending up in ditches,” Wheeler said. “People go out in the county and chuck their TV because nobody will take them anymore. With Kankakee [site] being closed during the day, and in Bradley, people don’t always know where that [site] is at, this seems like it works for everybody.”
With Belson’s being open six a week, it’s accessible.
“To me it’s a really great win for everybody in the county,” Wheeler said. “I don’t know of a drawback, just if the program goes away.”
The county believes it’s a necessary recycling program.
“Consumer electronics are not going away,” Wilson said. “This is the fastest-growing waste stream that we’re dealing with at the landfill level.”
