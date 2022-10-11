Primary election 2022

Voting machines await voters at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter on Tuesday during the primary election.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

There are six County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 general election.

There are three candidates vying for the District 5 seat, which includes parts of Bradley and rural areas east of Bradley.

The candidates are Libertarian Jacob Carlile, Republican incumbent Tinker Parker and Democrat James Frey.

jcarlisle

Carlile
tinkerparker

Parker
jfrey

Frey

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you