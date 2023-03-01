Michael Boyd

Michael Boyd

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee OK’d its first round of social service grants from its allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting.

Ten organizations were awarded Tuesday from the $2 million the county has earmarked for social service grants. The $2 million is part of the $21.3 million the county was given through ARPA.

Kankakee Community College topped the grant list with $463,780 for its new diesel mechanic technology program. KCC’s President Michael Boyd gave a presentation to the finance committee on the viability and sustainability of the program, which will begin as early as this summer.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you