KANKAKEE — The attendance of Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee was questioned by county board members during the organization’s Finance Committee meeting.
Lee’s absence to the committee meeting Wednesday was noted by County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who said it is all about accountability.
“If I didn’t show up to this committee for two and a half years or you didn’t or the sheriff didn’t go to any of their meetings for accountability, not just us, but to the public, it would be across the front page [of the paper],” Wheeler said. “But apparently this was taken care of. He’s handled with kid gloves, and I don’t quite understand it. It’s offensive.”
Approximately a year ago, Lee, who was elected for a second term in November 2020, took a job as a public service administrator at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. In May 2021, Lee told the Daily Journal he works 36 hours per week at Shapiro.
When reached by phone on Wednesday, Lee said the main rift between him and the administration is his ongoing lawsuit with the county. In the lawsuit Lee is saying that the statutory role of his office is being infringed upon by the board chairman and the finance department.
“I’m not going to entertain [the chairman] as long as the litigation is ongoing,” Lee said. “I’ll just leave it at that. I’m not going to go any further.”
Since he was elected in 2016, Lee has fought to gain back his office’s authority to perform general accounting duties. Lee has said this provides a check on the board, which approves spending. He filed suit in August 2020 in Kankakee Circuit Court against Kankakee County, the county board and Wheeler.
Lee said the next court date for the suit is in July if it doesn’t get delayed. He’s hopeful the litigation will resolve the issues.
“I’m not going to attend any of [Wheeler’s] meetings until the litigation is resolved,” Lee said.
Wheeler and Sheriff Mike Downey both said it’s difficult to get a hold of Lee in his office on the fourth floor of the county administration building.
“I have attempted to stop by the auditor’s office to discuss claims not recommended for payment,” Downey said. “On April 27, which was the day of the last Finance Committee meeting, at 8:55 a.m. I went to the auditor’s office on my way in here, and I turned the handle on the door, and it was locked.
“Today, on May 25, at 9:02 a.m. on my way into this room, the office door was again locked. This is during normal business hours set by you, the county board.”
Wheeler also said there is no collaboration by Lee with any elected department head.
“There is no transparency in the office because people are completely and totally allowed to steal from the taxpayers,” he said. “It’s ghost payroll. Yes, I said it. It may not be illegal, [but] it’s morally corrupt what the auditor is doing. He should resign.”
What sparked Downey’s disagreement were claims that Lee questioned. One in particular was a paid lunch for the sheriff’s department employees during a Feb. 3 snowstorm. Lee wrote on the claim form, “A snow day for lunches because people came to work? Not typical expense with taxpayer funds. While it is understood, the expectation is you come to work.”
Downey said the county was pretty much shut down with the exception of the highway department and the sheriff’s office because of the adverse driving conditions on that day.
“However, all of our staff showed up for work,” he said. “And so we went and got pizza for lunch. Number one, the jail people couldn’t leave because of the weather. And number two, our deputies were on the road, getting cars out of ditches, handling accidents, and we gave them a little bit of a reprieve when they came in and got some lunch. So the comments on the bottom which were somewhat offensive, coming from someone who doesn’t show up to work himself.
“... The [county] treasurer tells me, ‘Well, I buy my staff lunch four times a year. He never questions one.’ So come on. I think it’s personal, and I don’t know why. I never did anything to him. I like him as a person. I don’t have anything against him. But I’m just tired of it.”
Lee told the Daily Journal last year after he took the 36-hour-per-week job at Shapiro that, as auditor, he is an elected official and it’s “not a job per se.” Lee said then that he works in the evening remotely from his home, and he’s still fulfilling his obligation to the taxpayers of Kankakee County.
According to the Better Government Association’s website, Lee earned a salary of $75,367 as county auditor. According to online records from the state comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office, Lee is paid an annual salary of $90,000 at Shapiro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.