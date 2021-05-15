Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee recently accepted a full-time position at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Lee, when reached by phone on Wednesday, said he would continue to hold his elected position with the county. During the call, Lee said the Shapiro position would not affect his ability to fulfill his role as county auditor. A Republican, Lee was elected to a second term as county auditor in November when he overwhelmed Libertarian challenger Kyle Evans by a 3-1 margin, with 34,208 votes as compared to Evans’ total of 9,408.
“It’s an elected position, not a job per se,” Lee said of the county auditor post. “Elected officials are not employees. They’re not regulated like an employee would be in terms of hours worked, because I work in the evening. I go to community events, people see me in a grocery store, they’re wanting to engage me on county business, so my job really never ends.”
Lee, who is paid $69,900 to serve as auditor, said he still puts in a lot of hours for the county despite his new duties with Shapiro.
“A lot of our work, especially during the pandemic, is remote, and I’ve got a laptop at home,” he said. “I go to the building whenever I need to physically be there, so it just depends. It varies, how many hours I put in.”
According to online records from the state comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office, Lee is a public service administrator at Shapiro and is paid an annual salary of $90,000. Shapiro is a state-run and -funded facility. Lee said he works 35 hours a week at Shapiro.
Lee said he’s still fulfilling his obligation to the taxpayers of Kankakee County.
“Absolutely, I am and then some, as I have the first four years and I’ll continue to do,” he said.
