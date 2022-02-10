KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board OK’d another round of grants from its allocation of federal COVID-relief funds.
Funded through American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money, the grants are given to businesses, organizations and governmental bodies that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The following grants were approved at Tuesday’s board meeting:
• Advantage Copier Equipment & Services, Kankakee: $3,101
• Hemenover Construction, Kankakee: $5,000
• New Beginnings for Cats, Bourbonnais: $7,772
• Two Rivers Supply, Kankakee: $5,000
• Kankakee County Clerk’s Office: $71,046 for remote training for election judges
• Shoup Manufacturing, Kankakee: $75,000 for infrastructure improvements
• Kankakee County Sheriff, Treasurer and Circuit Clerk offices: up to $11,721 for copiers and printers
• Kankakee County Clerk’s Office: $3,347 for outdoor ballot box and camera
• Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department: up to $61,800 for Shield Force, which allows department to put its CAD (computer-aided design) system on officers’ phones
One request that garnered additional discussion at the board meeting was a request for TV monitors and other equipment, and new chairs for Emergency Operation Center and county board rooms.
The chairs in the EOC room at the sheriff’s complex are more than 16 years old, and the chairs in the county board meeting room are even older. There was some debate among board members on the costs of the chairs. Board member Larry Kerkstra said that it wasn’t costing the county anything, with Chairman Andy Wheeler agreeing.
“This is all COVID money,” Wheeler said. “It’s dollars we usually send to [Washington] D.C. that we never get back here. We’re not using local property owners’ tax money to buy this.”
Ultimately, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department was approved for up to $90,000 for the upgrades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.