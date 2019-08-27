KANKAKEE — Kankakee County plans to close its animal shelter and place animal control under the sheriff’s office, officials said Monday.
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, met with shelter employees Monday about the plan to end the county’s housing of animals and instead focus on enforcement of animal control regulations.
As a result of the change, animal control director Julie Boudreau’s position is being eliminated. Her last day is Nov. 30, the end of the fiscal year. She was informed Friday.
The agency’s three animal control officers are expected to keep their jobs. But other employees, including kennel technicians and clerical staffers, will be laid off when the shelter closes mid-year in 2020, Wheeler said in an interview.
The decision on moving the shelter to the sheriff’s office is subject to the full county board’s approval. This morning, the county board’s executive committee will take up the issue. The board meets again next month.
“This is not coming completely out of left field,” Wheeler said. “This has been discussed with many board members individually.”
He said the county does not need to compete with nonprofits that provide animal shelter services.
“We’ll work with our shelter partners and establish agreements with them. We want animal control to be focused on dog fighting and those who are abusing animals,” Wheeler said. “The county wants to see that animals are protected.”
Wheeler said he appreciated Boudreau’s service to the county and that she agreed moving the function to the sheriff was a “great plan.”
Boudreau, though, expressed disappointment that she would not spend the rest of her career with the county.
“I have worked very hard and been a loyal dedicated servant. I have been here almost 20 years and was looking forward to retiring from a full career with Kankakee County,” Boudreau said in an interview. “This is a surprise to me this is happening and happening this fast. I’m going to talk to people and hope that some minds can be changed.”
Some counties have animal control under the sheriff, but the animal control department remains, Boudreau said.
“It’s just under a different umbrella,” she said.
A separate local group, BARK, has been raising money for a new shelter, stating the donations would “help to provide the means for BARK to assist Kankakee County Animal Control in building a facility to better serve our community.”
In 2015, BARK purchased property for the new shelter’s site, according to its website.
