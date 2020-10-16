Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY SATURDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANT FIRE WEATHER RISK FOR SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...LAKE IN, PORTER, NEWTON, JASPER, BENTON, KANKAKEE, LIVINGSTON, IROQUOIS AND FORD COUNTIES. * WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * TIMING...LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WARM TEMPERATURES, AND EXCEPTIONALLY DRY FUELS WILL LIKELY PROMOTE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS BEHAVIOR OF ANY FIRES ON SATURDAY. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&