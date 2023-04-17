Solar Farm

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

After a new state law went into effect in February that set statewide standards for wind and solar projects and usurped local control, the Kankakee County Board amended its Chapter 105 buildings and buildings regulations section in response.

The county board at its meeting on Tuesday OK’d amending the Chapter 105 regulations [the county building code], that was adopted in 1959, in effort to keep county residents informed on wind and solar projects.

“This would require any capital project that is valued at more than $2 million on an undeveloped property consisting of 15 acres or more, you have to give notice to all the adjoining property owners and to any municipality within a mile and a half and to the township supervisors,” said Delbert Skimmerhorn, director of planning and GIS for Kankakee County. “This will apply to all capital projects.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you