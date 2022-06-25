Country Theatre Workshop presents 'The Little Mermaid' Daily Journal staff report Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cast and crew at Country Theatre Workshop run through the upcoming production of "The Little Mermaid." Country Theatre Workshop Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Country Theatre Workshop will present a production of “The Little Mermaid.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 7, 8, 14 and 15; and at 2 p.m. July 9, 10, 16 and 17. Saturdays and Sundays are matinees."This delightful show based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story and Disney's film, with its award-winning songs, makes this a family favorite," CTW organizers said in a news release.Reservations must be made before the show by calling 815-457-2626, or go to countrytheatre.org.All performances are at the Country Theatre Workshop, located at 1280 East 770 N Road or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesLa. police: Former Peotone resident shoots co-worker, kills selfFire damages two-story homeDrive-by shooting clears Northfield mallISP and local agencies going after groups of reckless driversDetails of shooting come out during bond hearingISP investigates three-vehicle fatal crashBOYS BASKETBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lightfoot part waysPolice investigate stabbing of two people in Iroquois CountyDeath notices: June 23, 2022JACKSON: Huffman was a legend in every sense of the word Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
