KANKAKEE — By a 14-0 vote, the Kankakee City Council adopted its $12.7 million tax levy earlier this week.
The tax levy is required to be adopted before the end of the year.
The levy is ever so slightly a decrease from the 2018 levy — just $7,364 less than the 2018 levy.
As a result of the levy, the tax bill for the owner of a $100,000 house in Kankakee could go down by about $100. The city tax rate, as a result, is expected to drop from 6.05 percent to 5.75 percent, noted comptroller Elizabeth Kubal, at Monday’s council meeting.
The tax levy is being aided by an increase in city property values. According to data from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, city property assessed values will increase by a projected $10.8 million this year. House values are the chief reason for the increase as city house assessments rose by $10 million.
Property assessed values had been on the decline each year since its high of $289.5 million in 2009.
For 2019, the assessed values of all property in Kankakee is expected to come in at $221 million. These figures have not been this high since 2012, when assessed valuation was $252.4 million.
A large portion of the levy will find its way to the police and fire pension funds. City property taxes will put $1.83 million into the police pension and $1.6 million into the fire fund.
In addition to those funds going into the pension, the city is also sending $2.34 million into each pension. These monies come from the 2 percentage point increase in the sales tax rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!