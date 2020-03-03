KANKAKEE — An indoor marijuana growing facility just outside of downtown Kankakee could be in operation within the next 12 months.
The Kankakee City Council approved the conditional use permit Monday for the business — DAM Good Farm Inc. — owned by Monee-based businessman Adam Baumgartner.
The business would be entirely indoors and would be located at 810-816 South Schuyler Ave., just south of the South Schuyler Avenue bridge. The property is about 7,500 square feet.
This is the same general area where a developer in 2016 had proposed to locate a marijuana dispensary. That request, however, was opposed by neighbors and Kankakee council members in that area. The development was eventually scrapped.
Baumgartner already has an industrial hemp growing license from the State of Illinois as he has an outdoor hemp farm in nearby Reddick, in Kankakee County.
In addition to the hemp growing business, Baumgartner operates a swimming pool installation business. He also owns the downtown Kankakee property which formerly was the location for Papi’s Pizza. He has an office near downtown Kankakee along West Court Street.
In October 2019, the council approved a high-tech indoor growing site for K3 Amerigreen, 1283 S. Seventh Ave. Amerigreen does not grow marijuana, but is much the same type business, noted city planner Mike Hoffman.
After the council approved the request for the indoor industrial hemp grow facility, which had previously been OK’d by the Kankakee Planning Board, Baumgartner explained the conditional use permit was just the first step in getting the project started.
He said the next steps involved cleaning and upgrading the property. Kankakee officials said at the meeting that the 2nd Ward property is being monitored to make sure all the proper steps are being followed.
The property, which is owned by Baumgartner, has been mostly vacant for the past several months.
The proposed business is anticipated to employ four to five workers.
Baumgartner’s goal is to grow and harvest hemp for the flower which will be used in CBD (cannabidiol) products, such as oils, dummies, flower, bath soak and other products.
CBD is described as a naturally occurring, non-psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant which has calming and relaxing effects by working with the body’s existing endocannabinoid system.
This area of the city has experienced very little development in the past several years. The city’s report on the business indicted the development would not be a disturbance to the area.
