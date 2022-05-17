KANKAKEE — Although the potential savings to Kankakee taxpayers has dropped from an initial target of $20 million to now $9.75 million, the Kankakee City Council gave its final approval to sell nearly $100 million of pension obligation bonds.
The council approved the administration to borrow up to $98.6 million. The administration has been targeting a borrowing plan of $96.3 million.
Rising interest rates, which have increased from about 3.6% 60 days ago to 5.2% on Monday, have caused the savings plan eyed to bring the police and fire pension funds up to 90% funding by 2042, to significantly drop potential savings to taxpayers.
Basically, the higher the interest rate climbs, the more expensive money is to borrow. More expense in borrowing money translates to lower savings for taxpayers.
However, Mayor Chris Curtis and the Kankakee City Council still view this move as vital to bring much-needed order to city finances now and into the future.
Despite realizing far less savings, the council still backed the 20-year bond program as necessary and it was approved by a 12-0 vote Monday.
The city bond sales firm, Bernardi Securities Inc., of Chicago, is expected to take the matter to the bond market by late June to early July.
The sale cannot happen until the city has its 2021 audit completed and approved. That is not anticipated to happen until perhaps the second Kankakee City Council meeting in June, which takes place on June 20.
“That’s still $10 million,” Curtis said after the council vote. “This will bring stability. That’s important…Doing nothing is not an option. We know interest rates are rising, but we still believe this is the right move.”
Timing is everything when it comes to such a massive bond sale, but Curtis said waiting for a better time is just not an option available for the city.
Curtis said failing to act will only push the problem further down the road and make it even more intense in the coming years.
He said inaction also would most certainly cause the city to raise its property taxes to adequately fund the pension, which are retirement plans for police and firefighters and their spouses.
Currently, the police pension is $45.8 million behind in funding, while the fire pension is $45.2 million behind.
These moves appear to have been set since the plan was first brought to the council near the beginning of the year. Not only is the state forcing municipalities to address these issues by having these pension funds at 90-percent funding levels by 2040, but the city simply was making little headway in bringing the funds into balance.
The likely only other option would be to raise property taxes significantly. City residents already pay high property taxes.
Currently, the police pension is at about a 35-percent funding level, or about $33 million, and the fire fund is at 23.5 percent, or about $18 million funded.
The city’s public pension funds had been historically underfunded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.