Jim Stokes (copy)

Former Kankakee firefighter and 2nd Ward Alderman Jim Stokes was honored by the Kankakee City Council on Monday with a street designation in front of Kankakee Fire Station #6. Stokes died earlier this year.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Jim Stokes, a 40-year Kankakee firefighter and four-year 2nd Ward alderman, was honored at the Kankakee City Council with an honorary street designation.

The Kankakee City Council honored the late firefighter by naming the 800 block of North Washington Avenue, the site of Kankakee Fire Station 6, James H. Stokes Jr. Way.

The station is at 885 N. Washington Ave.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you