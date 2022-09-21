...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Former Kankakee firefighter and 2nd Ward Alderman Jim Stokes was honored by the Kankakee City Council on Monday with a street designation in front of Kankakee Fire Station #6. Stokes died earlier this year.
KANKAKEE — Jim Stokes, a 40-year Kankakee firefighter and four-year 2nd Ward alderman, was honored at the Kankakee City Council with an honorary street designation.
The Kankakee City Council honored the late firefighter by naming the 800 block of North Washington Avenue, the site of Kankakee Fire Station 6, James H. Stokes Jr. Way.
The station is at 885 N. Washington Ave.
A large gathering of members of Stokes’ family and close friends attended Monday’s council meeting for the reading of the resolution and to accept a replica street sign. A street sign will soon be placed just below the North Washington Avenue sign.
Stokes spent a large portion of his career stationed at the North Washington firehouse, Chief Bryan LaRoche said during the council ceremony.
Stokes died on June 29 following an extended illness. He was 64.
He joined the fire department on Feb. 26, 1981. He became a fixture within the community and was often seen throughout the city during his off-duty hours raking leaves, sweeping sidewalks, cutting grass and picking up trash with city youngsters who were part of Kids in Action program.
Stokes founded the Kids in Action program and operated it for more than 20 years.
Stokes retired from the department on Feb. 26, 2021.
During his career, Stokes served under 10 different fire chiefs and five different city administrations. He was hired during the Mayor Tom Ryan administration and retired when Chasity Wells-Armstrong was mayor.
“Mr. Stokes gave it everything for the city of Kankakee,” Mayor Chris Curtis said during the council meeting.
LaRoche added: “He put his heart and soul into his work.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region.
