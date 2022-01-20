KANKAKEE — With COVID-19 testing sites popping up in Kankakee, the city administration decided the time has come to halt at least this growing number of testing sites.
At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the 13 members voted 12-1 to place a six-month moratorium on issuing new business licenses for these facilities.
Mayor Chris Curtis said this action was not about suppressing COVID-19 testing, but rather dealing with “pop-up locations.” He said there have been issues with how these locations are handling themselves.
Curtis believes the city council needs to amend its zoning ordinances so these businesses — whether they be pop-up testing sites or some other similar function — must gain a conditional use permit in order to operate.
By requiring a conditional use permit, the business would be required to appear before the Kankakee Planning Board. If approved by that board, the request would then go the full city council.
Curtis noted he is not talking about locations such as Riverside Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, CVS, Walgreens, Physicians Immediate Care nor the Center for COVID Control, which are properly zoned for such testing.
He noted in recent months there have been a significant increase in the number of COVID testing business license applications. The applicants have not been associated with a clinic and have not been in locations zoned for medical testing.
He noted there have been issues that have occurred since the issuance of these business licenses through the city clerk’s office.
The mayor added he did not believe it would take six months to find an agreeable solution regarding the business licenses and the conditional use permit. He hopes the matter can be addressed in perhaps three months.
