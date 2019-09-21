BRADLEY — The Bradley village administration is exploring the possibility of purchasing the former Carson’s men’s store in Northfield Square mall.
No, the village is not interested in selling clothing, furniture nor appliances in the 527,000-square-foot complex at Interstate 57’s 315 interchange.
But the village administration is kicking the tires on purchasing the nearly 80,000-square-foot former Carson’s store and possibly converting it into a convention center, the Daily Journal has learned.
The administration, according to one source, would be willing to pay up to $1.1 million to acquire the property.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson confirmed the village does have interest in the property, but costs have not been discussed. Watson was adamant no contract to purchase has been discussed.
The Carson’s men’s store is not owned by Namdar Real Estate, the Great Neck, N.Y.-based real estate company which bought the mall in July 2016 for $9.6 million.
The Carson’s men’s store was broken away from the mall and sold to Tower Galesburg LLC, of Woodland, Calif., in 2015 for $1.47 million, according to documents with the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds office. Tower Galesburg was renamed Tower Bourbonnais LLC in 2016.
The now-closed 62,000-square-foot Carson’s women’s and 107,000-square-foot Sear’s stores remain property of Namdar. J.C. Penney, the only anchor store still in operation, is also owned by Namdar.
Movies 10 is also owned separately.
“We are looking at all the realm of possibility,” Watson said. “The [village] board recognizes that mall is an important area that we need to protect. We are just a willing partner to make sure this area doesn’t fail. A convention center is a possible concept.”
Leadership of Bradley, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, along with a bank president and a local Realtor met with Namdar officials last year. The goal was to determine what level of interest the company had in revitalizing the mall.
Basically, they learned, Namdar was open to community ideas, but not willing to invest their money. If investment were to come, it would have to come from local sources.
Watson, who was not part of the Namdar meeting, said the mall has three large vacancies — through the losses of the two Carson’s stores and Sears — and retail is a long shot.
“The likelihood of landing three retailers to fill those vacancies is probably not going to happen. I don’t believe we can wait any longer,” he said.
The village hired SB Friedman Development Advisors, a Chicago consulting firm, a month ago to study the mall and report on what are the best options available. The Carson’s report, at a cost of about $45,000, is not expected until December.
Mall manager Conrad Raczkowski called Bradley’s interest in the mall a great sign for its future.
“If this can go through it would be wonderful for us. What they are discussing would be awesome,” he said.
Watson said at some point action has to be taken as the mall is only about 30 percent occupied.
“It’s long past the time for an administration to start looking at this,” the mayor said. “There is no savior that’s going to come in and ignite this. It’s down three anchors [stores]. This is urgent.”
Watson, however, said it’s far to early to discuss any type of detail. But with hotels developing around the Northfield perimeter, it’s clear the mall property must play a key role in keeping the area vibrant.
“I think it’s clear Bradley wants to make an investment to ignite activity for the hotels. There is no igniter waiting in the wings. ... We are not going to allow this to deteriorate. That’s not going to happen. ...
“... We certainly don’t know what the ultimate picture may be here. But we have to have discussions. We are engaged. It’s important to sustain this area as the retail and hotel hub. What it may ultimately look like, I don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!