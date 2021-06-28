Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning through Tuesday evening * Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana today and Tuesday. With already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways. * Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of basements is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&