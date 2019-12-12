• A story in Wednesday’s edition about the trial of James Atwood incorrectly reported the charges he is facing. Atwood is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
• In the Advent Church Services feature in Wednesday’s edition, service times for St. Joseph Catholic Church were incorrectly listed. The church located at 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley, will have the following services: Christmas Eve: 4, 6 and 10 p.m.; Christmas Day: 8:30 and 11 a.m.; New Year’s Eve: 4 p.m.; and New Year’s Day, 8:30 and 11 a.m.
