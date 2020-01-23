• The story in Wednesday’s Daily Journal incorrectly stated the time when Eric Boness joined the Kankakee Fire Department. Boness joined the fire department in December 1990 and was promoted to captain in April 2005.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
• The story in Wednesday’s Daily Journal incorrectly stated the time when Eric Boness joined the Kankakee Fire Department. Boness joined the fire department in December 1990 and was promoted to captain in April 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!