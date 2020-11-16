A story in the Weekend Edition incorrectly stated the number of COVID-19-related deaths since March occurred at Riverside Medical Center. It should have stated there have been 85 COVID-related deaths since March in all of Kankakee County.
Correction
Lee Provost
