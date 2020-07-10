A story in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Journal incorrectly reported who would pay for Kankakee Police security for the Fourth of July fireworks' display. The cost was covered by donations from private citizens and businesses and paid as part of the event budget administered by the Kankakee Valley Park District.
Correction
Lee Provost
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Attendance at Momence meeting surges after mayor calls for alderman’s resignation
- No Dogs gets liquor permit for new location
- Fireworks planned for tonight
- Bourbonnais elementary board OKs school calendar with August start date
- Bourbonnais man paints flag on lawn as part of Wounded Warriors fundraiser
- Let the games begin! Hero City opening set
- Harms' lasting lessons lie far beyond the softball diamond
- Paramount Theatre returns to temporary closure
- BREAKING: IHSA Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines updated
- Reach of downstate judge’s ruling unclear
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!