A story in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Journal incorrectly reported who would pay for Kankakee Police security for the Fourth of July fireworks' display. The cost was covered by donations from private citizens and businesses and paid as part of the event budget administered by the Kankakee Valley Park District. 

