In the Live Music section appearing in Aug. 5’s Life section, the incorrect date was printed for one performance. Please note that The John David Daily Band will be performing at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Police investigate homicide in Pembroke Township
- Manteno parents protest school mask mandate
- Board questions teacher resignations from Kankakee High School
- Local superintendents react to state mask mandate for schools
- Woman arrested following fire in Kankakee
- Kankakee County's 'moderate' COVID spread becomes 'substantial'
- Death notices: Aug. 2, 2021
- COVID numbers continue incline in Kankakee County
- Death notices: Aug. 4, 2021
- Death notices: Aug. 5, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.