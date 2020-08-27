KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff's police and the Kankakee County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a Kankakee Township man on Wednesday whose body was found floating near the shoreline of the Kankakee River.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken McCabe said the body of 82-year-old Thomas A. Vanbunker was discovered by a neighbor Wednesday afternoon.
The neighbor told investigators he had talked to the Vanbunker at 4:30 p.m. as he was working on his boat on his dock in the 2800 block of River Road.
The neighbor became concerned when he saw the boat floating downstream unattended at 6:55 p.m.
He went to the dock and found Vadbunker's body. Vadbunker was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 p.m. by the coroner's office.
Following an autopsy today, Coroner Bob Gessner said the preliminary cause of death is drowning. The final cause awaits the results of toxicology tests, which is standard protocol.
