Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.