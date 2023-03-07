Corn farmers in Illinois are keeping a close eye on U.S. negotiations with Mexico over possible genetically modified corn restrictions.

Mexico has suggested a ban of genetically modified corn for human consumption and says it could eventually ban it for animal feed as well. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced this week it has called for consultations with Mexico over the dispute. If the issue isn’t resolved, it could lead to trade sanctions for violating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Mexican officials have said that genetically modified corn may have health effects, but has not provided any evidence.

Recommended for you