Forecasters are calling for extreme heat on Saturday, July 18, with a heat advisory in effect from noon to 10 p.m.
Heat index values are expected to be at or above 105 degrees. Because hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the Kankakee County Health Department is reminding residents of the dangers of prolonged exposure to extreme heat. Extreme heat pushes the human body beyond its limits, according to a press release. In extreme heat and high humidity, evaporation is slowed and the body must work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature.
Most heat disorders occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat or has over-exercised for his or her age and physical condition. Older adults, young children, and those who are sick or overweight are more likely to succumb to extreme heat.
Conditions that can induce heat-related illnesses include stagnant atmospheric conditions and poor air quality. Consequently, people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heat wave than those living in rural areas. Also, asphalt and concrete store heat longer and gradually release heat at night, which can produce higher nighttime temperatures known as the "urban heat island effect."
The following is a list of confirmed cooling stations in Kankakee County provided by the Kankakee County Health Department:
• Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley: Open during business hours when the heat index reaches 95 degrees. Face masks required.
• Momence Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence: Open during business hours only, and face masks required.
• Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E. Central Ave, Pembroke Township: Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and face masks required.
• Church of the Cross, 13043 E. 2260 S. Rd., Pembroke Township: Open from 2 to 6 p.m., and face masks required.
• Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee: Open during business hours only.
• Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Maine St., Manteno: Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais: During business hours only.
• River Valley Metro: All rides are currently free every day. Due to limited space to accommodate social distancing, all patrons can ride for free to a cooling destination.
• Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park: During business hours only).
