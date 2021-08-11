Cooling centers are available in Kankakee County today and tomorrow as the county faces a heat advisory and severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.
The following are cooling center locations:
• Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley: Open from business hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. when the heat index reaches 95 degrees. Face masks required.
• Momence Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence: Open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. Face masks required.
• Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E. Central Ave, Pembroke Township: Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and face masks required.
• Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee: Open during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Face masks required.
• Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Maine St., Manteno. Must call 815-929-4801 before arrival.
• Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais: During business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• River Valley Metro: When the heat index reaches 100 degrees. Due to limited space to accommodate social distancing, all patrons can ride for free to a cooling destination. Face masks required.
