KANKAKEE — The Strong Neighborhoods Home in Kankakee was opened to the public for the first time Wednesday evening.
A small group of community leaders gathered in the front living room to talk about goals for using the blue, two-story house at 591 S. Elm Ave moving forward.
Olivet Nazarene University students studying social work also joined in the conversation to help with community needs assessment with the city’s 2nd Ward residents.
Another open house is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Kankakee’s 2nd Ward residents are invited to join a focus group to discuss the needs in their community.
One of the questions on the short questionnaire provided asks how favorable the residents’ perception of their neighborhood is on a scale from 1 to 10.
Information gathered will be used to determine what specific programs and services are most needed in the neighborhood.
The house is a joint project through United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, the city of Kankakee and its school district to offer social services for those in the general neighborhood. The city purchased the house for $90,000 using federal grants in late May.
The house is mostly empty, aside from some appliances in the kitchen and folding chairs in the living room.
The first office that has been set up is on the first floor, where Kankakee School District 111 has a base of operations to provide support for residents in the neighborhood.
Kerstin Rust, executive director of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, said the house is not technically open to the public yet.
She said the pandemic has slowed progress on using the home, but conversations from the open houses will be the first steps in figuring out where to go from here.
The goal is to continue having these conversations into October, then have the Olivet students return to share a report of their findings with community members.
“The first part is listening,” Rust said. “We have to take the time to listen and understand, and the residents have to be part of that in order for us to be effective.”
As far as her vision for the house, Rust said she would like the dividing wall in the living room to be torn down to create a more open gathering space.
She would also like to add patio furniture and a basketball hoop to the backyard to make the space feel inviting and comfortable for residents.
There’s also an empty garage where she envisions different activities could take place.
Upstairs, there are two empty offices which will likely be utilized by United Way and the Kankakee Police Department.
“We have a totally blank slate,” Rust said. “We can make this what we want it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!