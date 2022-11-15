Birdseye view (copy)

The Village of Bourbonnais unveiled a number of renderings of the final plans for the Community Campus, including an overall bird’s-eye view.

 Rendering courtesy of Village of Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Fifty years after the village of Bourbonnais made a small step in growing the village, it will take a giant leap Wednesday.

Village officials will break ground on the $18.5 million Community Campus plan to be located on 11 acres at Robert Goselin Park behind the Municipal Center.

It was 50 years ago that ground was broken for the village’s Municipal Center, located on the southwest corner of what is now the intersection of William Latham Drive and Main Street NW (also known as Illinois Route 102), where Goselin Park and the Municipal Center are located.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you