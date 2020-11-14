KANKAKEE — It was a job she never sought. It was a position she took with the plan it would last only six months.
Oftentimes, however, life has a way of changing such plans and now, 12 years after accepting the role as the interim director of the Kankakee County Museum on Kankakee’s westside, Licon will leave the organization and head off into retirement.
She will be heading the search for a new executive director, with the hope of having a new person in place by January.
Licon will stay on with the organization until April 30.
The 50,000-square-foot museum, a community jewel along South Eighth Avenue in the Small Memorial Park, is operated under the guidance of the Kankakee County Historical Society.
Founded in 1906, the society is one of the oldest continuously active historical societies in Illinois.
“It’s going to be very difficult to walk away,” said Licon, of Clifton. “The people here are family. This will definitely be hard. But it’s time for a new chapter in life, a new adventure. I’m ready.”
The new adventure Licon speaks of with a large smile across her face will consist of her and her husband, Art, moving to northern Colorado where her son, Jason, lives with his wife, Cassandra, and their three children. Jason, the former manager of the Greater Kankakee Airport, is the manager of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
But while Licon, 72, moves on to new adventures in the western portion of the country, Kankakee County will have lost one of its true champions.
‘A REAL LOSS’
Robert de Oliveira, president of the historical society’s board of directors, credited Licon for what he described as a “decade of tremendous success.” He said Licon was a chief reason events such as the Rhubarb Festival, Artisan Fair and the annual Gallery of Trees were so well received by the community.
He said finding someone to replace Licon and maintain the high standard of performance she set will be a challenge.
“This is a real loss for us. But every organization at some point faces this,” de Oliveira said. He said what will be most difficult in replacing Licon will be her vast network of connections.
“Connie knows everyone and everybody respects her. When she talks to someone she makes that person feel like they are the only person in the room. She has a great gift of how to connect to people,” he said. He noted because of that gift, it is hard to say no to her.
De Olivera said the museum has begun advertising for a new executive director. The goal is to interviewed a list a finalists by mid February. The board hopes to the director on the job by March 1 so the person can spend two months with Licon learning the position and meeting people within the community.
WIDE-RANGING CAREER
A 1966 graduate of Kankakee High School, Licon had a rather indirect path to the museum.
Following high school, she set out to become a school teacher. She attended what was then known as Olivet Nazarene College where she was studying to become a school teacher. However, teaching jobs were in short supply then and she noticed an advertisement for flight attendant. The jumbo jets were just making their appearance at that point, so she changed course and became a flight attendant for Continental Airlines.
After an extended career of crisscrossing the country, she shifted gears and entered the world of convention and visitors bureaus. She worked for the Texas Convention & Visitors Bureau and then the Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce. She later spent five years as executive director of the Kankakee County CVB. She also worked five years as the marketing director for the Exit 308 Partners in Kankakee, which was the development company which set the path for where the Hilton Garden Inn & Suites is located as well as the Walmart store on Kankakee’s south side.
It was at that point when recession sparked by the collapse of the housing market in 2008 devastated many businesses. Development in the south Kankakee stopped.
In June 2009, the museum was going through a change as well as it was seeking a new leader to replace then-director Norm Stevens. Licon was asked if this would be something which interested her. Never one to say no, she accepted the offer. She would serve for six months.
“I’ve been lucky, always,” she conceded about landing on her feet regarding her professional career.
Before the six-month stint concluded, she was asked if she would consider have the word “interim” removed from her title? Once again, she agreed.
“Helping the museum has meant everything to me. I’ve loved it,” she acknowledged.
THE LINCOLN HANDS
Along the way she has helped reshape the location. She has brought in location exhibits. She has insisted on exhibits being refreshed so people would keep coming back. Along the way she even had to face the unusual incident of the theft of the Lincoln Hands sculpture in December 2015. The incident created national news.
The hands, the work of renown sculpture George Gray Bernard, were eventually found in the back of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee in early 2017.
The incident introduced Licon to the world of FBI agents. It was an episode she will never forget, much like her unexpected tenure as the leader of the museum.
As she reflected on her tenure, she could not have envisioned a better place to conclude her diverse career.
“There is never a dull day here. Every day we discover something new. My message to the community is this: Come and see where you are living. This museum is a vital part of our community.”
The same thing could be said about Connie Licon.
