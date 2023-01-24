...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts will likely ease after 12
PM as snowfall rates diminish and temperatures warm above
freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Caleb Benoit, founder and CEO of Connect Roasters, stands in the Bourbonnais roasting facility this past week.
BOURBONNAIS — Connect Roasters has seen its share of successes — its coffee is what the Chicago Cubs sip to perk up before their games at Wrigley Field — but founder and CEO Caleb Benoit is not stopping there. More is on the horizon for the local business.
Established in 2016, Connect Roasters operates at 573 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, where Benoit and crew roast and package coffee and fulfill orders to ship all over the nation.
Sometime in February, Benoit is planning to relocate the operation to 281 Industrial Drive in Bradley.
It will feature the same production aspect as the Bourbonnais location plus a retail space for selling bags of coffee as well as coffee filters and related items.
The Bradley space will have twice the room as the current location, or about 1,600 square feet. While it will not include a café, Benoit said his goal is to open a separate café in the area some time this year.
A graduate of Herscher High School and Olivet Nazarene University, Benoit previously worked as a reporter, editor and digital manager for the Daily Journal.
He started Connect Roasters after taking mission trips to the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Though the trips were not coffee-related, witnessing the impact of poverty firsthand inspired him to find a way to support community development in the countries that supply coffee.
Connect roasts coffee from countries including the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Brazil, Ethiopia and others.
Benoit did not forget to lend a hand close to home as well.
He also uses portions of coffee sales to support organizations such as Save the Children and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
“When I get to the end of my work life, am I going to be able to look back and say that I worked not just for myself, that I did something for other people and that type of thing?” Benoit recalled asking himself on the mission trips. “And so it kind of led me down this path.”
CUBS PARTNERSHIP
Earlier this month, Benoit attended the 2023 Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel, which featured events and activities for Cubs fans.
Connect Roasters sold coffee during the convention, with Cubs player Ian Happ joining the company’s booth to meet fans and sign autographs.
Benoit first partnered with Happ in 2020 to create Quarantine Coffee, of which every bag sold generated $3 for organizations aiding others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Happ is now an investor and ambassador for Connect and has visited the business for promotional shoots.
The two connected in early 2020 through Instagram.
Benoit noted that his relationship with Happ has helped to introduce the brand to a broader audience.
“He’s a coffee lover and was interested in partnering with a local Chicagoland coffee business, and that’s what he’s done,” Benoit said.
As part of Benoit’s partnership with the Cubs, Connect coffee is served in the clubhouse at Wrigley Field, meaning it is available to players on game day.
“It’s the coffee they’re drinking before they go out into the field for the games, which is pretty cool,” Benoit said.
On the same weekend as the Cubs Convention, Connect launched its coffee at the bar at Hotel Zachary, a boutique hotel across the street from Wrigley Field, and the guest bartender for the party was none other than — you guessed it — Happ.
“[The hotel bar] launched three new coffee cocktails using our coffee, and so that event was kind of a celebration of the start of this new partnership,” Benoit said.
Connect coffee was also served at the Winterland and Christkindlmarket event held outside of Wrigley Field.
“We’ve worked in proximity to the Cubs in a few different ways over the last couple of years,” Benoit said.
BRANCHING OUT
Benoit said that while Chicago is a natural place for Connect to expand, he is intentionally growing the business in Kankakee County and hopes it will serve the region.
“I was born and raised in Kankakee County. This community, this area will always be home for me. … As we’re growing Connect Roasters, I want this to be home for Connect Roasters too.”
Connect has become a staple at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, and it has partnered with other local businesses as well.
Through a collaboration with BrickStone Brewery, Connect was able to age unroasted coffee beans in oak barrels that contained beer, whiskey or rum to create unique flavors.
Benoit said he would love to continue to grow the brand to eventually be considered a regional and even a national brand.
The company already has shipped coffee to all 50 states and internationally to Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
“We have our customers at all points around the country, but at the same time, this is where we’re doing business right now. … We’re here to serve Kankakee County.”
Benoit added that he is happy to see other coffee businesses thriving in the region, as he believes that the “rising tide lifts all boats.”
“If we can get people to recognize that there’s maybe better coffee out there than what they’re drinking at home, and they can support local entrepreneurs and local small businesses while doing it, that’s a win for everybody.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.