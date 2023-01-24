BOURBONNAIS — Connect Roasters has seen its share of successes — its coffee is what the Chicago Cubs sip to perk up before their games at Wrigley Field — but founder and CEO Caleb Benoit is not stopping there. More is on the horizon for the local business.

Established in 2016, Connect Roasters operates at 573 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, where Benoit and crew roast and package coffee and fulfill orders to ship all over the nation.

Sometime in February, Benoit is planning to relocate the operation to 281 Industrial Drive in Bradley.

