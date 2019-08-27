KANKAKEE — A vote measuring the level of confidence in the Kankakee police administration by its rank and file is taking place this week.
Voting by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 102 members began at 2 p.m. Monday and concludes at 2 p.m. Friday.
Ironically, a public reception was held late Monday afternoon at the Kankakee Public Library welcoming Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman to the city. Kosman was sworn into office on May 6.
Kosman declined comment Monday afternoon regarding the vote.
If the vote comes back with a majority stating “no confidence,” it does not mandate action be taken by the administration. The vote basically is a statement being expressed to the administration.
Membership will be casting anonymous confidence or no confidence votes of Kosman, Deputy Chief Willie Hunt and Patrol Commander Donnell Austin.
Sgt. Tim Klopp, vice president of Lodge 102, said Monday this is the first confidence-no confidence vote taken during his 23-year tenure. He said one was set to take place on former acting chief Price Dumas, but he resigned before the vote was taken.
“There are concerns about the leadership of the Kankakee Police Department,” Klopp said.
Kosman was selected as police chief following a nationwide search. Lt. Hunt has been deputy chief since July 2017. Lt. Austin has been with the force for nearly 19 years. He has been patrol commander since May 2018. Hunt and Austin are African-American men, and Austin is the first black city commander in at least 30 years.
Word of some unrest within the department has surfaced in recent weeks as Sgt. Mike Sneed, also a black officer, recently was promoted to lieutenant. Sneed, a 22-year Kankakee officer, was elevated to the position by Kosman, supposedly over two other candidates.
The chief, however, is allowed to promote from any of the top three sergeant candidates. Previous Kankakee police chiefs have bypassed the top candidate to promote another.
Sneed is currently supervisor of the Gang Enforcement Tactical Unit. He was a 12-year member of the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and has served as its deputy director.
FOP President and Patrolman Kris Lombardi did not return a call seeking comment.
Klopp said specifics regarding this action will not be discussed until the vote is complete.
“We want to get the opinion of membership out into the public. We want it to become public knowledge,” Klopp said. “This vote is due to frustration that is going on within the department.”
The votes are placed in a locked ballot box and will be counted by the state FOP. At a meeting Friday, city police overwhelming called for the vote, Klopp said.
If the results come back as “no confidence,” the local FOP plan is to bring their concerns to Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. Klopp said they would seek to have a meeting with the mayor and also seek to speak at a Kankakee City Council meeting.
