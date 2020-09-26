KANKAKEE — Are Kankakee police officers being less-than-responsive when it comes to calls for assistance? Are officers failing to address situations promptly once they arrive at the scene of a disturbance?
Those two accusations were raised by Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong near the end of the Kankakee City Council meeting this week. She took the situation a step further by stating if some police officers no longer want to work for city residents, then she would help them transition elsewhere.
“We’ve been getting a number of calls. It’s pretty regular,” Wells-Armstrong said two days after Monday’s city council meeting. “Concerns have been raised. There are concerns that officers are not intervening when things are happening. They’re not responding in a way the public has confidence.”
Patrolman Kris Lombardi, president of the Kankakee Federation of Police and an 18-year veteran of the department, said the mayor’s comments are not a reflection of the department nor representative of the manner in which officers carry out their job.
“Everyone here takes their job very seriously. Each call is handled professionally. I have no idea where she gets her information,” he said, noting he has not spoken to the mayor regarding these allegations. “I’m confident [Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman] knows we are doing our job.”
Attempts to gain comment from Kosman were unsuccessful.
Lombardi said in policing, it is difficult to make everyone happy. Emotions often run high, and police encounter individuals when they might not be at their best.
NATIONAL FUROR RAGES ON
Police work has been under continued scrutiny as the national furor rages on regarding accusations of police misconduct. The nation has seen daily protests and acts of violence committed in the name of police reform.
Lombardi said the fact the mayor is questioning the department’s professionalism publicly does not help this situation.
“It doesn’t help when our city leadership is going along with what is portrayed in the national media,” he said. “People tend to disrespect us. Her comments don’t help at all. We are not perfect by any means. I’m the first to say that.”
During his tenure, Lombardi said no city leader ever publicly has questioned the department.
“I have no idea where she is getting this,” he said.
At the council meeting, the mayor stated if there are officers who don’t like working here, she would help them transition to another location.
“I’m not in support of defunding police. We need the police department,” she added.
She did note the police department is the largest consumer of city tax dollars, and if there are betters ways of spending that money on public safety, then that should be explored.
“I support good police,” she said.
In follow-up comments Wednesday, Wells-Armstrong said police are accountable to the community, whether the officers live within the city or outside its limits. Few Kankakee police officers live in Kankakee.
“You must be responsive when people call you,” she said.
Lombardi said he has not heard criticism from the public regarding the performance of the force.
Wells-Armstrong noted that fact didn’t surprise her.
“Kris is not the mayor. People are not reaching out to him. They are calling me,” she said. “This is not about attacking the police. But if you are not doing your job, that’s a problem. And I’m not saying the public has lost faith.”
But, she said, there is work to be done and building relationships with the city’s youth — especially the brown people here, she said — might be a great place to start.
POLICE NEED SUPPORT
Ald. Carl Brown, D-7, chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee, said he has heard of some things happening regarding police that should not be happening. He didn’t go into specifics. He said criticism of police is not uncommon, especially now.
“I’ve heard questions and concerns of how they are doing their job, but that’s normal. Police are the most criticized group out there right now,” he said.
But in today’s world, they must know they are under the microscope.
“When police act professionally, it goes unnoticed. When they act wrong, everyone notices. But anytime I hear people are not acting professionally, I’m concerned.”
Ald. Chris Curtis, R-6, who is running for mayor, said the city has an outstanding police department. He said he’s not heard anything about police failing to respond or responding in an inappropriate manner.
“What the police department needs right now is support, more than ever. We have shootings taking place, ATVs riding all over the city, and the police still have to protect themselves. It’s a very difficult time for them,” he said.
After the mayor’s comments toward the end of Monday’s meeting, Curtis asked to continue the meeting to discuss short-term ideas on ways to at least slow down the spike of gun violence. The mayor said it was 9:45 p.m. — the council meeting began at 7 p.m. — and it was time to end the meeting.
“I believe the public wants to hear us talk about this,” Curtis said. “We can’t bury our heads in the sand. The council meeting was the perfect time to discuss this.”
The mayor suggested another meeting be set up to discuss the matter. That meeting has been set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A special Kankakee City Council meeting, it will be conducted via video conferencing because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Curtis hopes Tuesday’s meeting with bring forth ideas as to how to turn around the downward spiral of crime in the community.
“What we need right now is strong morale and strong support from city leaders, and I’m not hearing that,” he said, adding beating down police officers does not help the situation.
“We all need a pat on the back, a word of confidence. They have one of the toughest jobs out there right now. They need our support and encouragement.”
