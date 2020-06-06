Operation Rising Spirit

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has launched “Operation Rising Spirit,” a campaign challenging service organizations, volunteers and residents of Illinois to raise the spirits of military veterans and the staff who care for them at state veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

They are encouraging families, friends, veteran service organizations, volunteers and local community members across the state to participate by sending cards, emails, and video messages to the facilities:

Prince Home at Manteno, to the care of Wali Lewis: 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950; Wali.Lewis2@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, to the care of Dave Pedersen: 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950; David.W.Pedersen@illinois.gov.

Also, donations of food items such as snacks and soda are also being accepted. Socially distanced on-site activities can be coordinated with the staff at each home as well.