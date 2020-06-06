MANTENO — Eric Peterson was at it again Thursday, spreading his kindness and care to the residents of the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
The 32-year-old veteran who served in the Illinois National Army Guard and served a tour in Afghanistan brought a 16-foot box truck loaded with goodies for the residents. The residents have been unable to have family or other visitors since March when the COVID-19 pandemic sparked executive orders from Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Peterson is the founder of Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans transition home. He started it in 2017, after a fellow veteran and friend committed suicide.
Peterson remembered how the community responded when his unit, Charlie Company, returned home from Afghanistan in 2009.
“The community welcomed us with open arms. It was an incredible feeling,” Peterson said.
Talking to Illinois Veterans Home Manteno officials, they said the commissary was low on certain items the residents enjoy, Peterson said.
“This has been gigantic,” Peterson said of the public’s support for this event.
A 7-year-old Manteno boy donated all the money made from his lemonade stand earlier this year, Peterson said.
“I found that absolutely incredible,” he said.
There is another component with the snacks. Peterson is encouraging people to send videotape messages for the veterans expressing their thanks. Those can be emailed to EricP@projectheadspaceandtiming.org.
“During this unprecedented time in our nation’s history, it is important to remember those who risked life and limb for this country,” David Pedersen said, volunteer services coordinator at Manteno.
“These sacrifices allow us to continue to enjoy the freedom and independence that we as Americans have become so accustomed to, and acts of kindness and support as demonstrated by people like Eric Peterson and community organizations let our veterans know that they are not alone and they are not forgotten.”
In April, Peterson hung 866 donated hearts on veteran residents’ windows over the Easter weekend.
His inspiration came after learning his friend and resident Army veteran Bill Hicks had died after a six-month health battle not related to coronavirus.
Peterson wanted to show some love to the veteran residents and give Hicks a proper send-off.
Peterson’s nonprofit has restored World War II veteran Ray Olley’s childhood canoe so he could paddle on Lake Manteno one more time; flown Beau Casanova, an Iraq veteran Peterson served with, to Chicago Bears training camp to meet Khalil Mack; and hosted Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods, a festival in Manteno to raise money for homeless veterans.
With Charlie Company members stationed in the Middle East during the 2019 holiday season, the community helped Peterson amass 130 Christmas boxes.
Peterson said all the projects are a way of saying thanks for the veterans’ service and sacrifices.
“This community supports its veterans and this is a way to carry it to veterans who need to know this by doing acts of kindness,” he said.
