BOURBONNAIS — With the help of its residents, village officials in Bourbonnais have found the location that will shape the future of recreation and community events in the village.
It is an area of land that sits behind the village’s community center. For five days in June, it is home to the village’s Friendship Festival.
The summertime event — with its family-friendly activities such as carnival rides, musical acts and a contest for thriving local bands — draws people to the community.
Now the village looks to what can bring people to the village other times of the year.
“Economic development and recreation are the main components when it comes to the village,” assistant administrator Laurie Cyr said.
Cyr has been the lead on the village’s Community Campus Plan. She said it is a 10-year plan and that nothing has been set in stone.
Mayor Paul Schore said the trustees have to look at what piques the public’s interest but also what will be most feasible.
“This is an ongoing process,” he said. “We need to determine what we want to build, how we can budget for this. We have to have a conversation with the Friendship Festival committee and our Public Works Department to get their input.”
At last week’s Community and Economic Development Committee meeting, trustees learned the results of the final online survey. Response from the public continued to be strong with 514 participants responding.
For three online surveys and a public open house over the course of the last year, 1,775 people have participated.
“We had great public input,” Schore said. “We are very appreciative of their input and learning what the public wants. We are stewards of the community.”
The village hired Lakota Group — an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm based in Chicago — last year to develop a plan for a municipal campus that would utilize space around the municipal center that includes Goselin Park, Safety Town and areas along Brown Boulevard.
“Our community engagement on the project was really remarkable and we received such an overwhelming response,” said Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager.
“The Lakota Group is experienced in consulting on many similar projects — Tinley Park Harmony Square, Notre Dame Eddy Street — and noted that our level of community participation was one of the highest they’ve witnessed.”
Areas of interest
The study breaks down the preferred plan concept into Northern Area, Central Area and Southern Area.
The Northern Area encompasses the current community center, pond and administration building, the primary location for the Friendship Festival.
Survey participants selected festival plaza, pedestrian festival walk and flex spacing for seasonal programming as the top priorities.
The Central Area is the large grass area to the west of the community center, it includes Goselin Park and a picnic area. It was the area previously used for carnival rides during the Friendship Festival. That moved to Plum Drive a few years ago.
The three priority projects are bandshell/performance area, sled hill/winter activity space and an interpretive nature walk.
The Southern Area includes the current Safety Town for children. It is an area participants said they’d like to see an active play space or playground and restrooms.
Schore said the festival plaza, pedestrian walk and the bandshell might be the logical choices as initial projects.
“The bandshell could host multiple events,” Schore said. “We could have weekly events for families. Musical events that could involve the music programs from the grade schools and high school.”
Cyr said they are at the point where they can begin making dreams come true.
“People are looking for places close to home to enjoy,” she said.
