KANKAKEE — For the past three years, Kankakee Police Department has held a community bicycle ride. This year, they’re lighting things up a bit.
The Light up The Night Community Biking Event will be 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Beckman Park.
The event is open to all ages, but Kankakee Police Commander Donnell Austin said participants under the age of 12 need to have a parent or adult supervision.
Participants will have LED lights on their bicycles as they ride from Beckman Park to River Road Park and back to Beckman. It’s a 4.6 mile ride.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, registration and installation of the lights on participants’ bikes will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St.
Bicycle safety tips will also be offered.
Kankakee police are teaming with Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Youth for Christ, Mike Scruggs Country Financial Services and Tern of the Wheel cycling shop in Bradley.
Austin said it is a good way to connect with the community.
“Our goal is to engage youth in a positive way,” Austin said. “To build strong relationships between police and the community.”
Joining Austin on the event committee is Mike Scruggs, Gloria Kennedy, executive secretary of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, and Aaron Clark, executive director of the City Life Youth Center.
For those wishing to participate but do not have a bike, there will be a limited number available.
Olivet Nazarene University donated bikes used by the Chicago Bears during summer training camps on the campus to Clark and City Life, Scruggs said.
For more information, call Gloria Kennedy at 815-573-8434.
