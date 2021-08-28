KANKAKEE — A national expert on Civil War-era postage will be the opening speaker for the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable.
Dr. James Milgram, a postal historian, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Bradley Public Library. The public is invited. The roundtable will observe all mask requirements, and chairs will be set out in a social-distanced manner.
Milgram will present a pictorial program on the colorful stationery used during the Civil War by both soldiers and civilians. He says that the program is entirely appropriate for people who have a general interest in history, but may not be experts in battles or politics.
A collector of postage “all his life,” Milgram is the author of eight books on postage and 627 articles. He is the editor of Chronicle of U.S. Classic Postal Issues.
Milgram lives in Lake Forest and is a retired orthopedic surgeon from Northwestern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.