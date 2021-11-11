The community came together Wednesday at Kankakee Community College to honor those who served during the annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony.
Following a reception, the ceremony began in the auditorium with the posting of the colors, national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Guest speakers Craig Zelhart and Peggy Moran addressed the crowd along with the college’s Veteran’s Association co-advisors Kendra Souligne and Cari Stevenson and president Michael Boyd.
Zelhart, a 2016 KCC grad, served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant and machine gunner. The lifelong Kankakee County resident continues his service as a local police officer. “Veterans truly are the best of us,” Zelhart ended his speech.
Moran, the training director for the American Veterans Service Dog Academy based in Manteno, was joined by the academy’s current and past veteran and canine students.
Using the event as a training opportunity, many veterans stood to commend the program and its impact on their lives.
Stevenson closed out the speeches with information on the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, started in honor of the late veteran that became a staple around the campus for fellow veterans and students alike. Rodriguez, a 57-year-old veteran Marine who died in February 2018 from cancer, helped lead the charge to develop a Veterans Center at the school.
The $500 annual scholarship will go to a student who displays perseverance in community service. To donate, visit kcc.edu/donate and choose the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship in the designation.
