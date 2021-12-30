Aside from humming engines and muffled cries, the corner of Broadway and Michigan near Bradley Village Hall fell silent for approximately 15 minutes Thursday afternoon as hundreds gathered to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
Hundreds more lined the streets of Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais as a police-escorted ambulance carried Rittmanic’s body from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office to Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home.
Making its way past the village hall and police department, the procession included squad cars from local departments, as well as those as far away as Cook County, Manhattan, Flossmoor, Northbrook and more. They all drove silently with lights flashing as they followed the flag-draped ambulance.
At the funeral home, hundreds more waited to pay their respects for the officer killed in a shooting Wednesday night at Comfort Inn in Bradley. Flanked by dozens of officers from near and far, the Bradley Police Department stood saluting at attention as Sgt. Rittmanic’s casket, draped in an American flag, was taken into the funeral home.
Officers consoled each other — as well as friends and family in attendance — at the conclusion of the ceremony honoring the officer shot and killed in the line of duty.
“Sergeant was a good friend, on and off the job,” said St. Anne Police officer Josh Rasmussen. “She always had our backs.”
“She was a true professional,” added Rasmussen’s wife, Teralyn Rasmussen, who is a Kankakee Animal Control officer and noted that Rittmanic helped that department when needed.
Near village hall in Bradley, many stood holding flags — both the American flag and the “Thin Blue Line” flag that symbolizes support for law enforcement. A woman walked through the crowd passing out blue bracelets reading “Duty, Honor, Courage” on one side, and “I got your 6” on the other.
Several attendees held homemade signs, including Ashton Williams and Jacqueline Jackson, both 13-year-old Bradley residents. Their sign read “RIP to BPD, Best Cop Ever; We Love You.”
Standing with the teens was Sarah Fritz, 41, of Bradley, who said she grew up with Rittmanic.
“We lost a great life,” Fritz said. “It’s a big loss to the community, and it’s very devastating. Not only her life, but the other [officer] fighting for his life.”
On Thursday afternoon, police ID'd the second Bradley police officer shot during the incident at the hotel as Tyler Bailey. Officials said early Thursday that the officer was listed in critical condition and had been transferred to a Chicago area hospital. No additional information has been released on the officer’s condition.
The outpouring of support shown Thursday made it clear the impact that Rittmanic’s work had on the community of Bradley and beyond.
“I think it’s important to be here for our community,” said Kelley Kelley, of Bradley, who attended the procession with her family. “Even though we didn’t know these officers personally, it’s still something that we should all get together for [as a] community and teach our children.”
Bourbonnais resident Cindy Nichols, whose son is a police sergeant in Alabama, held a Thin Blue Line flag as the procession passed by, periodically wiping a tear.
“I can imagine their pain,” Nichols said. “You worry every single day.”
The afternoon procession was preceded by an early-morning procession the same day as Rittmanic’s body was taken from Riverside Medical Center to the coroner’s office. She was 49 and a longtime member of the Bradley force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.