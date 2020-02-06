Mobile home tax bills being mailed soon
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will send out mobile home tax bills in the first week in March, said Treasurer Kurt Albers.
To report an address change or change in the mobile home's status, call the treasurer's office at 815-432-6985. Also, if you have recently purchased or sold a mobile home in Iroquois County, stop by their office at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka with a copy of the title so they can provide you with a certification in order for you to do the title change paperwork. Address changes for real estate tax bills should be directed to the Iroquois County Assessment Office at 815-432-6978.
Manteno legion offers Valentine's Day meals
MANTENO — Manteno American Legion Post 755 is planning a Valentine's Day Special from noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.
The day's menu will be baked cod for $11 and a New York strip steak for $15, with both including the salad bar.
For more information, contact the legion at 815-468-8324.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!