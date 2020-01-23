ONU hosts lecture series on cybersecurity
BOURBONNAIS — The Olivet Nazarene University’s Department of Computer Science and Emerging Technologies invite the community to a special presentation on cybersecurity at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. This complimentary event will be in Room 330 of Reed Hall of Science on the university’s Bourbonnais campus.
The goal of Olivet’s Cybersecurity lecture series is to help students and the greater community understand cyber risks.
Continuing the Cybersecurity lecture series, Olivet will host cybersecurity professionals Colette and Sydney Mann. Colette is the executive vice president of information technology at First American Bank and will be addressing cybersecurity issues facing the banking industry.
Her daughter, Sydney, a recent graduate of the University of Illinois and a cyber risk services consultant for Deloitte & Touche, will be speaking about careers in cybersecurity.
For more information about the cybersecurity lecture series, call 815-939-5000.
KANKAKEE — Presentation and conversation with Minister Zelpha Montgomery-Whatley of Broken Loved Reconciled Ministries in Lexington, Miss., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee.
Montgomery-Whatley will be speaking at noon. Lunch will be served for a $10 donation.
This is also an Alkebulan History Center salute to The Peace Keepers initiatives and Peace Keepers will be honored during the service. Additional topics include Thunder Freedom, Beatrice House, home for senior citizens and handicapped, prison ministry (in home state), and traveling the world speaking.
For additional information, call Dr. Leonard Porter at 815-573-1488.
The University of Illinois Extension will host a weekly Small Farms Winter Webinar Series.
The online presentations give small farm producers a look at how leading practices in production, management and marketing enable operations to improve profitability and sustainability.
Webinars will be noon to 1 p.m. on select Thursdays. Those who cannot attend specific dates and times are still encouraged to register to view an archived version.
The series includes asparagus production and marketing, Jan. 30; farm stress and impact on health, Feb. 6; updates on industrial hemp in Illinois, Feb. 13; soil organic matters, Feb. 20; saturated media extract, Feb. 27; selling through food hubs and co-ops, March 5; getting started in drip irrigation, March 12; and the basics for goats and sheep, March 19.
There is no cost to view the webinars. All sessions will be presented live online for home viewing by pre-registering at go.illinois.edu/SmallFarmsWebinar.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s continuing education department will offer five new painting classes this spring.
The classes, which do not award college credit, give participants step-by-step instructions to make their own paintings.
At the end of each class, participants take their painting home. Beginners are welcome. Supplies, including a 9-inch by 12-inch canvas, are provided. Each class is led by Patti Shidler. Cost for each class is $35.
Classes are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and include Valentine Gnome Painting, Monday, Feb. 3; Winter Scene Painting, Monday, Feb. 24; Owl Painting, Wednesday, March 4; Easter Truck Painting, Monday, March 23; and Spring Red Truck Painting, Monday, April 6.
Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Sign up or login, select the course, click on the date, add it to your cart and checkout. To register by phone, call 815-802-8207.
WATSEKA — Watseka Public Library will host a free Rules of the Road review course from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Feb. 5. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam.
It is taught by an experienced instructor from the Office of the Secretary of State Driver Services Department.
The instructor will discuss the information and answer questions participants may have about the exam or the process of obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.
Along with a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road manual, the review course is a valuable tool in refreshing the public’s knowledge of Illinois driving laws, traffic signs and practical driving skills.
Drivers 75 and older are required to take a driving test to demonstrate their driving ability when their driver’s license comes up for renewal.
The class is open to anyone who wants to refresh their knowledge or learn more about Illinois driving laws, including those who are not required to renew their license at this time.
Register by calling the library at 815-432-4544 by Monday, Feb. 3.
CHANNAHON — The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host programs featuring this February.
Valentine’s Day Nature Cards take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane, in Channahon. Participants will use nature to make Valentine’s Day cards.
A Snow Moon Campfire and Hike will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will enjoy a campfire, s’mores and fun facts about the moon.
There also will be a hike to catch a glimpse of the full moon.Both programs are free and open to all ages. Register by Feb. 7 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
