January art classes set at autism gallery
KANKAKEE — Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host art classes open to the public in January.
Hands on Art History will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Participants will learn about featured artist Utagawa Hiroshige and then use his style to create a piece of art to take home.
Cost to participate is $5 for non-gallery members and $2 for members. Reserve a space by calling or texting 815-685-9057.
Flow Art Painting with Flowtrol will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Participants will create two 10-by-10 pieces of abstract art.
Reserve a space by emailing merchantstreetartgallery.org or texting 815-685-9057.
Cost is $20 per person. MSAGAA members receive a $5 discount.Deadline approaching for civic leaders’ scholarship
KANKAKEE — Scholarships will be awarded to help graduating high school seniors and full-time college students in the amount of $2,000 per student. In partnership with the Kankakee Public Library and Community Foundation, an event will be held to recognize the recipients based on academics, positive leadership, extra-curricular school activities and community involvement. In order to selected, applicants must interview with the scholarship committee.
The United Negro College Fund reports that barriers to graduating from college for some African-American students is evidenced by low retention rates nationwide, which is partially due to data that shows 65 percent of African-American college students are independent, according to a news release from the city. This means the students must balance pursuing higher education with a full-time job and other responsibilities.
“This scholarship is very intentional about removing those barriers for this specific group of students,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in the press release.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must be a Kankakee resident. Any applicant who is a 2020 graduating senior at any of the three high schools within the city limits including Kankakee High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic School or Kankakee Trinity Academy are eligible.
Applicants must submit:
1. Cover sheet and student information
2. Academics and post-high school education plans
3. School and extra-curricular activities
4. Community service and/or church involvement including a one-page double-spaced essay
No taxpayer funds are utilized for the scholarships, according to the press release. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Feb. 28. The 2020 African American Civic Leaders’ Scholarship Committee will select the recipients and notify them no later than Friday, March 27. For more information on requirements and procedures, visit citykankakee-il.gov.Voter registration assistance available
Iroquois County officials are reaching out to elderly and handicapped residents as they prepare for the 2020 primary election. If you are not registered to vote, and wish to be, call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the clerk’s office, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, during officer hours: from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, you can register to vote online at co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections. Click on the Paperless Online Voter Registration link and follow the instructions. Eligible voters must hold a valid Illinois driver’s license or an Illinois state issued identification card.
In order to be eligible to vote at the polls for the March 17, 2020, election, the last day to register is Tuesday, Feb. 18. The last day to register online is Sunday, March 1.
Electors can now apply to vote by mail either in the clerk’s office, by phone at 815-432-6960 or co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections to print a Vote by Mail Application.
The last day to vote early in the county clerk’s office before the March 17, 2020, Primary Election is Monday, March 16, 2020. Handicapped and elderly voters also can vote at their polling place not accessible to them, by requesting a special application from the county clerk’s office. Election judges will assist voters who have properly applied for “Curbside Voting.” Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.
For any information concerning registration or voting for the handicapped, call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.Fall in love with KVTA’s ‘Almost Maine’
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association announced the cast of “Almost Maine” to be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 in the Black Box Theatre at the KVTA studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.
“Almost Maine,” written by John Cariani, is set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised, hearts are broken, love is lost, found and confounded and residents will never be the same.
“Almost Maine” is directed by Josh Hedding-Hess with assistant director Jill Shapkauski. The cast includes Andy Beasley, Courtney Bradley, Lai Jen Lozano, Jarrid Norden, Joshua Reisinger and Paul Synder, all of Kankakee; Robert Bishir, of Momence; Deena Cassady, Kyle Cassady, Abby Colbert, Alexander Hamilton, Case Koerner, Chelsea McKay, Andy Stephens, Matt Williams and Amy Winkle, all of Bourbonnais; Tessa Dattilo and Becky Routson, both of Bradley; and Noah Phalen, of Hoffman Estates.
Tickets are on sale now at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.Census sets hiring event for Jan. 11
BRADLEY — The United States Census Bureau will have a Census Hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Bradley Library. Jobs are now available for the 2020 Census and applications are currently being accepted. Fill out an application at the library or just get additional census information.KC-CASA hosts yoga for healing
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault will hold Yoga for Healing, a restorative trauma-focused yoga.
The free four-week series will begin Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the KC-CASA office, 1440 W. Court St. Kankakee. It will be facilitated by Kristin Giacchino, a trauma-informed yoga teacher.
Each session offers participants a safe space to improve the relationship between body and mind through gentle stretches, meditation and connection to the present moment. All levels are welcome, no experience needed.
Space is limited. RSVP by emailing yoga@kc-casa.org. Priority will be given to those who RSVP. For more information, contact Kristin at 815-932-7273, ext. 227 or email yoga@kc-casa.org.Watseka FFA auction benefits scholarships
WATSEKA — The Watseka FFA will host its annual scholarship auction Sunday, Jan. 19, at Watseka Community High School.
The public is invited to the pork chop dinner beginning at noon. The auction begins at 1 p.m.
