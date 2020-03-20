Free lunch available for children 18 and younger
KANKAKEE — Two organizations are coming together to ensure children up to age 18 won't miss lunch.
Organized by We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, free lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 19 through March 31 at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee.
Only carry-out lunches will be available.
Bourbonnais office to close, but staff still available
BOURBONNAIS — Officials in Bourbonnais Township have announced that the village office on Armour Road will be closed to the public until further.
Office staff will continue to be available to residents via phone at 815-932-6422 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Grab special to-go meal at Manteno Legion
MANTENO — The Manteno Legion is planning a special meal service for Friday, March 27. The meals will be available curbside or walk-in only at the legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.
Available from 3 to 7 p.m. March 27, the $10 meal options will be Alaska pollock, shrimp or half-chicken. Each meal includes fries, coleslaw, rolls and butter. Call the legion at 815-468-8324 to place your order.
Bourbonnais fire officials inform residents of changes
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District is taking steps to protect its firefighters, paramedics and the community from the ongoing risk of COVID-19. The changes are in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as both area hospitals and the Kankakee County Health Department, according to a press release from the fire district.
Fire district officials say that personnel may wear protective gear when responding to a call, depending on what information is given by the caller. Those measures may include wearing a respirator mask with eye protection, a disposable gown and gloves. The goal, district officials say, is to minimize the risk of infection for both the resident and first responders.
Also, in response to Thursday's announcement of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kankakee County, the fire station will be closed to visitors until further notice and no tours will be given. Once the threat of the virus is over, access and tours will be returned to the fire station.
