City of Kankakee accepts payments by phone
KANKAKEE — In an effort to follow the “stay at home” order and reduce spread of the coronavirus, the city of Kankakee offices are currently closed to the public, but will continue to provide services.
Payments can now be accepted over the phone at 815-933-0515. More information on other services can be found in the city of Kankakee’s action plan at citykankakee-il.gov under public service announcements.
“In these unchartered times, we must prioritize public health and public safety,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a press release. “The administration will continue to be flexible to ensure services are delivered to our residents and business owners.”
Joyce: Help available
for small businesses
State and federal programs are available that may help business owners facing hardships from the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19, says State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.
“Small local businesses are the heart and soul of our communities,” he said. “We must support them during these trying times. There are a variety of disaster assistance programs available to help give our local businesses the support they desperately need.”
Joyce encourages business owners to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest disaster assistance loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Interested applicants can apply directly at sba.gov/disaster.
The Illinois Department of Revenue will also defer sales tax payments for more than 24,000 small- and medium-sized bars and restaurants in Illinois.
Those without access to paid sick leave or who are unable to work because of COVID-19 can call the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 1-800-244-5631 or visit illinois.gov to apply for unemployment benefits.
The department has hired additional staff and expanded business hours to handle an increased volume of calls.
— Daily Jouranal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!