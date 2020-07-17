Library hosting artist call-out for virtual showcase
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library is looking for local artists and creators to participate in an upcoming virtual art showcase.
The event will air Monday, Aug. 24, on the library's social media channels and will share the creativity of community artists and the power that art has to lift spirit and promote hope and growth, according to a press release. Artists of all ages are invited to submit a photo of their work to Cassidy at csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org. Artists are encouraged to submit the name of their piece, the medium, and a link to their professional website, if applicable.
Artwork will be included at the discretion of the library. For more information, call the library at 815-933-1727 or visit bourbonnaislobrary.org.
Free credit reports offered during COVID-19 pandemic
PARK FOREST - State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Park Forest, is promoting free credit reporting websites for people to assess their financial situations.
"The COVID-19 crisis has forced many of us to shift our priorities," Joyce said. "While people are focusing on taking care of their families and making ends meet, it's important to keep track of their financial situation, too."
Federal law requires each of the three nationwide consumer credit reporting companies —Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — to provide a free credit report every 12 months if requested. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these companies are offering free online weekly credit reports through April 2021.
The information in these reports may affect mortgage rates, credit card approvals, apartment requests and job applications. Reviewing credit reports can also help catch signs of identity theft early, according to a press release.
"By knowing their credit score, people get an opportunity to better their financial situation," Joyce said. "I encourage residents to check their credit reports often since it can be done free of charge every week."
To find out more about why credit is important or to request a credit report, visit AnnualCreditReport.com.
Poet’s Arrow set for July 21 at Kankakee library
KANKAKEE — Share your talents as the Kankakee Public Library hosts Poet’s Arrow, an open mic event, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Held on select Tuesdays of each month, the event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome to participate. In this judgment-free environment, performers will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic, according to a press release.
Whether you want to perform or listen to the performances, Poet’s Arrow invites everyone to listen to an array of local artistry.
This event will be open and free to the public. The library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
