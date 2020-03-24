County health department accessible by appointment
KANKAKEE — For the safety of its staff and the community, the Kankakee County Health Department is now providing services by appointment only. The department will be locking its doors during normal business hours, walk-in visitors and clients will not be able to be accommodated at this time due to concerns about the spreading of the coronavirus, the department said in a press release.
WIC, Family Case Management, Immunizations, STD, TB, Environmental Health Services, and Naloxone Distribution will be by appointment only until further notice.
Department officials emphasized that they are not stopping essential services. Rather, they said, the department is finding alternative ways to provide services while limiting unnecessary contact between the public and its staff.
For appointments, call the health department at 815-802-9400.
Historical society cancels April meeting, events
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society has canceled its April 2 membership meeting and the April 5 and April 19 open houses planned at the Letourneau Home/Museum.
Later in April, the officers of the BGHS will reassess the situation and advise the membership about the May 7 monthly meeting and May 3 and May 17 open houses.
In the meantime, you may contact the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society through its website, bourbonnaishistory.org, or on Facebook.
Anglers association postpones banquet, fishing day
The annual Northern Illinois Anglers Association has announced its member banquet set for April 8 has been postponed. A new date set for May or June will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.
Also, the Kids Fishing day scheduled for the first day of spring trout season on April 4 has been postponed. The association says its hopes to reschedule the event for the first day of fall trout season.
KCCASA offering free virtual activities for kids
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault is now offering free virtual activities on Facebook for students in kindergarten through high school. Activities include virtual story time, coloring contest, Netflix bingo, art activities and more.
Find the free activities at facebook.com/kccasa1440
Scholarship available for students in health fields
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced its 2020 Med Staff Scholarship for students pursuing their education in a health-related field of study. Applicants should also be from the Iroquois Memorial Hospital service area with a goal of practicing in that same area when schooling is completed.
For more information or to find an application, visit the IMH Scholarship page at imhrh.org. Completed applications are to be postmarked by April 30. Please mail completed application and letter of recommendation to: IMH Medical Staff Scholarships, c/o Michelle Fox, RN, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka, IL 60970
For questions about eligibility, contact Michelle Fox at 815-432-7775 or 800-242-2741 ext 7775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!